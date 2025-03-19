Japanese automakers warn of US tariff impact

TOKYO: Japan's top automakers on Wednesday (Mar 19) said they may be forced to cut production if US President Donald Trump goes ahead with his planned tariffs on vehicle imports.

The auto industry is a huge pillar of the Japanese economy, with about 10 per cent of jobs there connected to the sector. Japan's Toyota is the world's top-selling carmaker.

Masanori Katayama, chair of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), warned of the impact of US trade protectionism at a Tokyo press conference.

"We are concerned that the additional 25 per cent tariff on automobiles, currently being considered by the Trump administration, if applied to exporters from Japan, Mexico and Canada, would have a negative impact overall on the economies of the United States and Japan," he said.

"If it happens, considerable production adjustments" may occur, said Katayama, who is also chief executive of truck producer Isuzu Motors.