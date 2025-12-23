Japan grapples with growing bear threat amid record number of attacks

OMACHI, Japan: With a rifle slung across his back, Yoshikazu Katsuno scans a densely wooded area near a residential neighbourhood, listening for the faint rustle that could signal a bear straying too close to human homes.

The 64-year-old hunter is among those on the front line of Japan’s growing struggle with bear encounters, patrolling parts of his hometown Omachi in central Japan’s Nagano Prefecture.

The city, a gateway to the popular Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, is known for its sweeping views of the Northern Alps and outdoor activities such as skiing and hiking.

But it is also seeing increasingly frequent bear sightings.