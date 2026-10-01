As bear encounters surge, Japan looks beyond culling

NAGANO: Behind the metal bars of an enclosure in Nagano, a 100kg Asiatic black bear reaches its paw through the gaps for a carrot.

It has lived in captivity for most of its life, after being taken in as a cub when its mother was culled more than 20 years ago.

Its story reflects a dilemma that has become increasingly urgent in Japan: what should be done when bears and people come into conflict.