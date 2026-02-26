Japan births fall for 10th straight year

TOKYO: The number of births in Japan fell for the 10th straight year in 2025, official data showed on Thursday (Feb 26), highlighting the challenges for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

A total of 705,809 babies were born in Japan, the preliminary health ministry data showed, down 2.1 per cent from 2024.

The data includes births to Japanese nationals in Japan, foreign births in Japan and babies born to Japanese nationals overseas.

Meanwhile, 505,656 couples got married in 2025, up 1.1 per cent, while the number of divorces fell 3.7 per cent to 182,969 cases.

There were 1,605,654 deaths, down 13,030 or 0.8 per cent from 2024.