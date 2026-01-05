Bluefin tuna sells for record US$3.2 million at year-opening auction at Tokyo fish market

TOKYO: A 243kg bluefin tuna sold for a record 510 million yen (US$3.2 million) at the first auction of 2026 at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.

The top bidder for the prized tuna at the predawn auction on Monday (Jan 5) was Kiyomura, whose owner Kiyoshi Kimura runs the popular Sushi Zanmai chain.

Kimura, who has often won the annual action in the past, broke the previous record of 334 million yen he set in 2019.