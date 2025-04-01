Japan PM vows to support businesses hit by US tariffs

TOKYO: Japan will set up around 1,000 "consultation centres" for businesses hit by US tariffs, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday (Apr 1) as he vowed to keep pushing to secure an exemption from the levies.

Tokyo is one of Washington's closest economic and strategic allies, with its firms the biggest investors in the United States and around one in 10 Japanese jobs tied to the auto sector.

Trump said he will announce on Wednesday which tariffs will be imposed on which countries, warning that all trading partners are in the firing line.

He has also said Apr 3 will see 25 percent duties imposed on all autos not made in the United States.