Japan censures 'extremely inappropriate' remarks by Chinese envoy as Taiwan furore escalates

TOKYO: Japan on Monday (Nov 10) complained to China about "extremely inappropriate" remarks by one of its diplomats about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, after she suggested Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked democratically ruled Taiwan.

China's Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian said on Saturday: "We have no choice but to cut off that dirty neck that has lunged at us without a moment's hesitation. Are you ready?"

His post on social media platform X included an article in the Asahi newspaper that referenced Takaichi's remarks.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday that Xue had made "multiple inappropriate statements" and that Japan has repeatedly asked Beijing to take appropriate action.

US Ambassador to Japan George Glass also weighed in on X, saying Xue's comment threatened Takaichi and the Japanese people. "The mask slips - again," he posted.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news conference on Monday that Xue's post was a response to Takaichi's "wrongful and dangerous" remarks on Taiwan, urging Tokyo to "take a hard look at its historical responsibilities".