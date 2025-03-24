Japan, China in new spat after three-way talks

TOKYO: Japan and China became embroiled in a new spat on Monday (Mar 24) with Tokyo accusing Beijing of misrepresenting its position after high-level weekend talks also involving South Korea.

The discussions in Tokyo were billed as a chance to improve historically frosty relations against a backdrop of US trade tariffs, North Korea's missile activities and the Ukraine war.

But Japan on Monday took exception to a Chinese statement that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he "respects the positions elaborated by the Chinese side".

Chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan had "protested to the Chinese side ... and asked to immediately remove the inaccurate statement".

"Since this is a diplomatic exchange, I will refrain from disclosing the details, including the Chinese response. It is regrettable that an announcement different from the facts was issued," Hayashi told a regular briefing.