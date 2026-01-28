Japan-born pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei arrive in China as bilateral ties freeze

BEIJING: Giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei arrived in Sichuan province on Wednesday (Jan 28), China's panda research base said in a social media post, leaving Japan without pandas for the first time since 1972 at a moment of tense relations between the two nations.

Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei arrived at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport at 1am on Wednesday, a WeChat post by the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda showed. They reached the centre in Ya'an, Sichuan, at 6am on Wednesday, where they will quarantine.

The twin pandas were born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, and their departure followed an emotional goodbye from fans in Tokyo, where the pair were born and raised. They have been a top draw at the zoo since their parents, Shin Shin and Ri Ri, went to China in 2024.