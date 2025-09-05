The last surviving generation born during Japan’s colonisation of Taiwan

In Taipei, Japanese-era architecture remains part of the cityscape.

Landmarks such as the Presidential Office Building are remnants of Japan’s colonial rule from 1895 to 1945, when as many as one in three Taipei residents were Japanese. Education was in Japanese, and districts were modelled after Japan's.

Zhongzheng district, for instance, was once a dormitory cluster for Japanese civil servants. It is now protected under Taiwan's Cultural Heritage Preservation Act.

It was also home to 93-year-old Hisashi Niimoto when he was living in Taipei.

Niimoto is one of an estimated 200,000 people known as "wansei", a group of Japanese born in Taiwan during Japan's colonisation. They were repatriated after Japan's surrender in World War II.

Though it happened 80 years ago, some of the last surviving wansei – then just children or teenagers – still see the island as a second home.

“Taiwan is where my grandfather and father lived. It is my birthplace,” said Niimoto.

JAPAN’S COLONISATION OF TAIWAN

During Japan’s 50-year colonisation of Taiwan, the island was treated as a subordinate territory. Policies aimed at assimilation were carried out and uprisings were brutally suppressed.

The 1915 Tapani incident was one of the largest armed revolts by Taiwanese Han and Aboriginals against Japanese rule in the territory.

Thousands were reportedly killed. Nearly 2,000 were arrested, with close to a hundred executed, according to official data.

At the same time, the colonial era also saw the development of key infrastructure such as roads and railways, as well as the transformation of the island’s economy.

Niimoto's grandfather, Shikanosuke, arrived in 1896 to oversee the building of the local railway, which grew to power Taiwan's economic development.

His father, Yatsuo, started a sugar cane plantation in Tainan as an employee of Meiji, then a new sugar manufacturer. During this period, Taiwan's sugar industry modernised and flourished, and Japanese firms came to dominate the market.

Japan's entry into World War II, and the subsequent Allied air raids on Taiwan - seen as strategically vital to Japan - changed the lives of those on the island.