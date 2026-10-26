Japanese companies compensate users as cyberattacks buffet economy

TOKYO: Japanese companies are moving to pay compensation to users following waves of cyberattacks that have disrupted internet services and raised concerns about economic stability.

GMO Internet Group said customers would be compensated for losses stemming from unauthorised access following a cyberattack on its foreign exchange trading service, and all customers would receive 5,000 yen (US$32) as "an initial gesture of good faith", CEO Masatoshi Kumagai said in a blog post on Sunday (Oct 25).

Japan said on Friday it would set up a team to simulate cyberattacks using AI to identify weaknesses in technology systems as organisations scrambled to curtail risks from flaws in the PHP programming language that underpins much of the internet.

Shares of GMO, which had a market value of US$2.6 billion as of Friday's close, slumped nearly 14 per cent to a four-month low against a 0.3 per cent rise in Tokyo's benchmark index.

Japanese companies are being roiled by attacks with experts saying AI is helping automate tasks ​from scanning for software vulnerabilities to crafting phishing campaigns, making cybercrime faster, cheaper and harder to detect.

Government and company websites in Japan, Europe and elsewhere went offline last week after the disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language prompted millions of hacking attempts.

GMO has made a request to the Japanese government to apply cyber defence measures in response to the cyberattack, after the introduction of a cyber defence system this month.

The system could involve steps such as attacking hostile servers to neutralise threats.

"Now is the time for the public and private sectors to work together to protect Japan," wrote Kumagai, whose sprawling internet group encompasses internet infrastructure, financial services and cryptocurrency trading.