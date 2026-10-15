Japan denies spying after Russia arrests journalist

TOKYO: Japan denied on Thursday (Oct 15) conducting spy activity in Russia, following Moscow's arrest of a Japanese journalist on suspicion of espionage.

"There is no such fact," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters when asked about the Russian allegations, adding that "the protection of Japanese nationals is extremely important right now, and we intend to focus our efforts on that".

Russia has arrested several citizens of what it calls "unfriendly" countries in recent years, accusing them of working for Western intelligence services.

Moscow's foreign ministry identified the reporter on Tuesday as Yuki Imai from the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper, with a spokeswoman saying he was accused of "conducting espionage activities on Russian territory".

In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador to lodge a protest over the arrest, with the foreign ministry urging "fair and impartial treatment".

On Thursday, Takaichi said details of the accusations remained unclear.

"Each country's domestic laws are different, so we do not yet know the details of what they call an allegation," she said.

"Nevertheless, Japan will firmly convey its own position."