From drones to space tech, Japan looks to startups to strengthen its defences

FROM NANOPARTICLES TO NATIONAL SECURITY

That drive extends beyond companies traditionally associated with aerospace or defence.



In Sendai, in northeastern Miyagi Prefecture, startups have become an important engine of economic growth since the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.



Now, some of them are examining whether technologies developed for entirely different purposes could also contribute to Japan's national and economic security.



NanoFrontier, a Tohoku University spinoff founded in April last year, is exploring new uses for nanoparticles.



Its potential applications range from manufacturing to water treatment.



The technology can, for instance, be used to detect toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals.



The company is also exploring whether it could help produce rechargeable batteries without relying on rare metals – resources that have become increasingly important to economic security.



“Based on technology that Tohoku University developed for pharmaceuticals, we are reproducing nanoparticles as energy and green materials,” its CEO Seiya Inoue said.



NanoFrontier has raised 150 million yen in venture capital so far.



This year, it was selected for a dual-use programme run by the Japan External Trade Organization, allowing the firm to explore both commercial and defence applications for its technology in overseas markets, particularly the United States.



“There is a global movement towards dual use and the importance of economic security,” said Inoue. “Our company sits on such a big movement. So we will keep going as planned, riding on that movement.”

LOOKING TO SPACE

Another Sendai startup sees similar opportunities much further above Earth.



ElevationSpace, a Tohoku University spinoff founded in 2021, is developing spacecraft capable of returning materials and data from orbit.



The company is aiming to launch its first re-entry satellite from Germany next year, as part of a longer-term ambition to build a space transportation network.



Its chief operating officer Kazunari Miyamaru said the company wants to provide a more frequent way of bringing payloads back from space.



“Currently, our International Space Station is in orbit,” he said. “The number of returns is very limited – three or four times. But our concept is to provide our high-cadence return capability for the station.”



ElevationSpace has attracted about 10 billion yen in funding. Last year, it participated in Defense and Security Equipment International Japan, a major defence trade exhibition.



“In general, space technology will be very close to dual-use technology,” said Miyamaru. “We are still exploring some opportunities.”