51 hurt in Japan quake as warning persists

TOKYO: The number of people injured in a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan rose to 51 on Wednesday (Dec 10), authorities said, after warning an even bigger tremor was possible in the coming days.

The quake late on Monday off the coast of the northern region of Aomori shook buildings, tore apart roads, smashed windows and triggered tsunami waves up to 70cm high.

The country's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday the injury toll was 51, rising from 30 initially reported by the prime minister a day earlier.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had published a rare special advisory early on Tuesday, warning that another quake of similar or greater size was possible for another week.

"Due to the occurrence of this earthquake, it is believed that the relative likelihood of a new large-scale earthquake has increased compared to normal times" in the area, the JMA said, the second time it has issued such a warning.

"If a large-scale earthquake occurs in the future, there is a possibility of a massive tsunami reaching the area or experiencing strong shaking," it said.

The agency put the chance at around one in 100 for the next seven days, local media reported.

The advisory covered the Sanriku area on the northeastern tip of Japan's main island of Honshu and the northern island of Hokkaido, facing the Pacific.