Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Japan's Chugoku region

TOKYO: An earthquake with ⁠a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit the western Chugoku region of Japan on Tuesday (Jan 6), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, followed by a series of sizeable ‍aftershocks.

The tremor was recorded at 9.18am local time in Shimane prefecture, JMA said.

The same region was hit soon afterwards by smaller quakes with magnitudes of 4.5, 5.1, 3.8 and 5.4, with no tsunami alerts issued.

There were no reports of any major damage.

Chugoku Electric Power operates the Shimane Nuclear Power Station, about 32km away from the first earthquake's epicentre.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no irregularities at the plant.

A spokesperson said the ‌utility was checking on any impact on the plant's No 2 unit, ‍which ‌has been operating since December 2024 after being shut down following the March 2011 disasters in Fukushima.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the ‌world's most seismically active areas.

The earthquake had a seismic intensity of upper-5 on Japan's 1 to 7 scale, strong enough to make movement difficult without support.

West Japan Railway said it had suspended Shinkansen bullet train operations between Shin-Osaka and Hakata ‌following the quake.