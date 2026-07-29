Two dead in shopping mall hit by Japan quake

TOKYO: Two young women were found dead early Wednesday (Jul 29) in a mall badly damaged by a powerful earthquake and subsequent explosion in Japan, local media reported, as crews continued searching for missing people.

Three other people were in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, public broadcaster NHK reported - one at the mall and two others at a factory in Yatsushiro city where a smokestack collapsed.

Nine other people were unaccounted for at the factory site, it said.

The mall blast was likely caused by a gas leak, a government source told the Kyodo news agency. Ceilings and walls collapsed, leaving the structure's steel frame exposed.

Many people had evacuated the facility due to the earthquake and prior to the blast, reported 30 minutes later, Kyodo said, citing a spokesperson for the mall operator.

The powerful tremor at 4.27pm local time Tuesday afternoon - measured at 7.1 magnitude by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) - toppled buildings, sparked fires and reportedly killed one other person in a house collapse.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 6.8.

A succession of aftershocks followed, including one with a magnitude of 6.1 at 5.08pm.