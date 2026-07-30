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Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28
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East Asia

Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28

Hundreds of rescue workers are battling for another day to reach possible survivors in the remains of the Aeon shopping mall in Kashima in the Kumamoto region.

Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28

A firefighter works at the site of Aeon Mall shopping centre, after an explosion occurred following an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, on Jul 29, 2026. (Photo: Reuters.Kyodo News)

30 Jul 2026 10:14AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 11:09AM)
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KUMAMOTO: A total of 28 people died in a major earthquake in Japan, the government said Thursday (Jul 30) in a revised toll two days after the 7.1-magnitude tremor.

"The death toll currently stands at 28, including those whose deaths are under investigation in relation to the quake," government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters.

Hundreds of rescue workers were meanwhile battling for another day to reach possible survivors in the remains of the Aeon shopping mall in Kashima in the Kumamoto region of southwestern Japan.

Tuesday's tremor caused widespread damage on the island of Kyushu, flattening homes, damaging bridges, triggering fires and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and water.

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A string of aftershocks have shaken the area since the initial quake, further rattling locals in stifling summer temperatures, forecast to hit at least 35°C later in the day and a heatstroke warning issued.

The shopping mall was evacuated after the earthquake but around 50 minutes later the facility was gutted by a massive blast with an unknown number of employees still inside.

Businessman Fumihiko Matsuura, 56, said he had watched the latest Toy Story movie at the mall only a week or so ago.

Residents receive water after service was disrupted following an earthquake in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan on Jul 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Residents receive food supply following an earthquake in Hikawa, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Jul 30, 2026. (Photo: AP/Hiro Komae)

"I was here. I was just here," he told AFP. "It's like I narrowly escaped the danger."

Footage from inside showed rescue workers in orange overalls and white helmets picking their way through a mass of twisted steel, dangling cables and chunks of ceiling.

Five people were also confirmed killed and four others were unaccounted for at the Nippon Paper Industries factory in Yatsushiro city, where part of a red-and-white smokestack collapsed, a government official told AFP on Wednesday.

Rescue officials work at the site of a house, which was damaged in the Jul 28 earthquake, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture on Jul 30, 2026. (Photo: AFP/JIJI Press/STR)
Cars sit crushed beneath debris from a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Yatsushiro City, Japan, Jul 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

UTILITIES DISRUPTED

As of Thursday morning, about 22,670 households and facilities still had no power. Around 84,000 homes were suffering water disruptions as of Wednesday.

TV footage showed people queueing for petrol and drinking water.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at 6.8, lower than Japan's reading of 7.1.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

Kumamoto itself was hit by two devastating earthquakes in 2016, which killed 273 people and injured more than 2,800.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences hundreds of jolts every year and accounts for about 18 per cent of the world's earthquakes.

The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.

Japan is haunted by the memory of a massive 9.0-magnitude undersea quake in 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed or left missing around 18,500 people and wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Related:

Source: AFP/co

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