Japan warns of 3m high tsunami after magnitude 7.6 earthquake

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11.15pm local time.



The epicentre of the quake was 80km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50km, the agency added.



Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, public broadcaster NHK reported.