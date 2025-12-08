Japan warns of 3m high tsunami after magnitude 7.6 earthquake
The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate.
TOKYO: A tsunami as high as 3m could hit Japan's northeastern coast after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred offshore on Monday (Dec 8), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11.15pm local time.
The epicentre of the quake was 80km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 50km, the agency added.
Nuclear power plants in the region were conducting safety checks, public broadcaster NHK reported.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.