Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks as inflation squeezes households

TOKYO: Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted an annualised 0.1 per cent in the July to September quarter, government data showed on Monday (Nov 16), reflecting weak consumer spending as households grappled with higher living costs.

The first contraction in four quarters underscores the uneven nature of Japan's economic recovery, with households remaining vulnerable to persistent inflation despite rising wages.

Still, policymakers are unlikely to view the weakness as a brake on Japan's moderate recovery, with resilient corporate activity, rising real wages and robust demand for artificial intelligence-related investment underpinning growth.

"While growth was indeed negative this time, there is no need to be overly pessimistic about the result," said Kento Minami, senior economist at Daiwa Securities. "My impression is that moderate growth is probably continuing."

Minami also said the results are unlikely to derail the Bank of Japan's tightening path, as the central bank remains focused on inflation risks, adding that firm domestic price pressures and a global backdrop of higher interest rates leave little room for a dovish policy shift.

The gross domestic product data compared with a median market forecast of 0.3 per cent annualised growth in a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 1.7 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

The reading translated into a quarterly fall of 0.02 per cent, compared with the median estimate of a 0.1 per cent increase.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, fell 0.3 per cent, compared with a market estimate of a 0.2 per cent decline.

Household spending was hurt by persistent price pressures and poor weather, including heavy rain and typhoons during the quarter. Demand for automobiles and air conditioners retreated following the temporary boost in the previous quarter from tax and regulatory changes.

"Strong wage growth should support consumption, but higher prices linked to Middle East tensions will continue to squeeze household purchasing power," said Masato Koike, senior ⁠economist at Sompo Institute Plus.