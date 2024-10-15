Japan election campaigns kick off for Oct 27 vote

TOKYO: Campaigning kicked off on Tuesday (Oct 15) in Japan for an Oct 27 election in which new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to retain his long-ruling party's majority.

Loudspeaker trucks began circulating and candidates handed out fliers ahead of the vote. Key issues include price rises, regional security, and disquiet over scandals in Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The LDP has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leadership changes.

Low voter turnout and a divided opposition mean the party and its coalition partner are highly likely to win.

A weekend Kyodo News poll showed that Ishiba's LDP remains the most popular party at 26.4 per cent, versus 12.4 per cent who intend to vote for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).

Former defence minister and self-confessed security policy "geek" Ishiba, 67, won a ruling party leadership election in September and was approved as premier soon afterwards.

He has called a snap election to shore up his mandate for policies that include plans to "re-create" ageing Japan by revitalising depopulated rural areas.