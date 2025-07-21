Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay on after bruising election defeat

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to remain in office on Monday (Jul 21) after his ruling coalition suffered a bruising defeat in Upper House elections, prompting some of his own party to deliberate his future as the opposition weighed a no-confidence motion.

The embattled premier told a news conference he would remain in office to oversee tariff talks with the United States and other pressing matters such as rising consumer prices that are straining the world's fourth-largest economy.

"I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path toward resolving these challenges," Ishiba said, adding that he intended to speak directly with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible and deliver tangible results.

Analysts say his days may be numbered, having also lost control of the more powerful Lower House in elections last year and shedding votes on Sunday to opposition parties pledging to cut taxes and tighten immigration policies.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The political situation has become fluid and could lead to a leadership change or the reshuffling of the coalition in coming months, but Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will likely stay to complete the tariff negotiations with the US for now," said Oxford Economics' lead Japan economist Norihiro Yamaguchi.

Facing a voter backlash over rising consumer prices, investors fear his administration will now be more beholden to opposition parties advocating for tax cuts and welfare spending that the world's most indebted country can ill afford.

The 68-year-old leader said he had no plans to expand his coalition but would work with opposition parties to address voter concerns about inflation. He cautioned, though, that tax changes would not deliver the immediate help households need.