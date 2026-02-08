Takaichi tipped for big win as Japan votes

TOKYO: Japan voted in snap elections Sunday (Feb 8) with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hoping to turn a honeymoon start into a resounding ballot box victory that could rile China and rattle financial markets.

Opinion polls suggest that Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed almost non-stop for decades, will easily win more than the 233 seats needed to regain a majority in the powerful 465-member lower house.

Pollsters even suggest - with some caution due to undecided voters and wintry weather - that the LDP and its coalition partner could secure 310 seats needed for a handy two-thirds majority.

This would be the best result for the LDP since 2017 when Takaichi's mentor, the late ex-premier Shinzo Abe, achieved a similar result.

"The future is something you have to build with your own hands," Japan's first woman premier said in a campaign video on YouTube that, like her others, has gone viral.

"The LDP will lead the way," she said.

Takaichi was a heavy metal drummer in her youth, an admirer of Britain's "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, and on the ultra-conservative fringe of the LDP when she became leader in October.

She has defied pessimists to be a hit with voters, especially young ones, with fans lapping up everything from her handbag to her jamming to a K-pop song with South Korea's president.

"I came just to have a look at her. I think she is amazing," Yuka Ando, 17, a high-school student who went with her mother to hear Takaichi speak on a cold Saturday in Tokyo, told AFP.

Takaichi has sounded tough on immigration, helping for now to slow the sharp rise of the populist "Japanese first" Sanseito party.

Immigration screening "has already become a little stricter, so that terrorists, and also industrial spies, cannot enter easily", Takaichi said Saturday.

"We must properly examine whether (foreigners) are paying taxes, whether they are paying their health insurance premiums," she added.