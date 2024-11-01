Japan, EU to announce new defence pact

TOKYO: Japan and the European Union were set on Friday (Nov 1) to announce a new security partnership which local media said would include more joint military drills, senior-level dialogue and defence industry cooperation.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, who told reporters this week that the pact comes "as Japan and the EU face an increasingly challenging security environment".

He did not mention China, but Japan has previously called its neighbour its greatest security challenge as Beijing builds up military capacity in the region.

After the Tokyo talks, Borrell will head to South Korea, where concerns about North Korea will top the agenda.

The United States has said thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia readying to fight in Ukraine.

Pyongyang also test-fired one of its newest and most powerful missiles on Thursday, demonstrating its threat to the US mainland days ahead of elections.

"My visit to two of our closest partners in the Indo-Pacific is a key milestone in our efforts over the past five years to strengthen the EU's active engagement," Borrell said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have secured alignment on geopolitical issues and advanced the values we share," he said, promising "a new chapter in our ever-closer relations".

The Japan-EU Security and Defense Partnership, expected to be announced on Friday, "aims to further develop, deepen and strengthen cooperation and dialogue in all areas of security and defence", Iwaya said on Tuesday.

"Specifically, we envision cooperation in the areas of maritime security, space, cybersecurity, and hybrid threats, including foreign disinformation and interference," he said.

The security of the Asia-Pacific region is "inseparable from that of Europe and the Atlantic", Iwaya added.