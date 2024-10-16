Record number of women run for Japan general election

TOKYO: A record number of women are running in Japan's general election this month, although they still account for less than a quarter of candidates, local media said on Wednesday (Oct 16).

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is seeking to shore up his mandate in the Oct 27 vote by retaining a majority for the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Japan has never had a woman prime minister and Ishiba narrowly beat one of its few prominent female politicians, nationalist Sanae Takaichi, to the top job in a party leadership vote.

The 1,344 lower house candidates who kicked off their campaigns on Tuesday for all 465 seats include a record 314 women, Japanese media including the Yomiuri and Asahi dailies said.

The ratio of women candidates - around 23 per cent - is also a record high, according to the Yomiuri.

Ishiba's efforts to encourage women to run - instead of ex-lawmakers embroiled in a slush fund scandal in certain cases - is one reason behind the increase, the reports said.