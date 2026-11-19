Analysts think that momentum is unlikely to extend to Japan, where Switch 2 maker Nintendo dominates the gaming device market and consumers prefer anime-style titles to realistic, violent Western games.

"The current trends in Japan don't really fit this kind of game," said Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda.

"It won't sell much in Japan, but there's absolutely no need for this game to sell in Japan," he said.

Earlier this year Sony scored a major global success with movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day but in Japan faced competition from breakout hit Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island.

"A few of my friends bought GTA VI at midnight but I'm in no hurry to as it's only on PS5 and Xbox and you can't play multiplayer online yet," said Sorataka Goto, 33, who was shopping in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district.

"If and when it's on PC and you can play online I'll consider buying it," said Goto, who bought the remake of the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Nintendo has sold more than five million copies of the Switch 2 title, which was originally on the Nintendo 64, in the first four days since its launch earlier this month.

"I had the original as a child and so was excited to try this version," he said.

SONY FACING PROCUREMENT HEADWINDS

Analysts expect the release of GTA VI to soften the decline of PS5 hardware sales this year and support growth in software sales.

Sony sold 2.6 million PS5 units during the July to September quarter, which analysts see as reflecting demand ahead of GTA VI, down from 4 million a year earlier.

"We've modeled PlayStation profits materially ahead of the Street in the next couple of quarters, on account of the 'GTA VI' launch," Bernstein analyst David Dai wrote in a note.

The release is bolstering Sony's games slate after it delayed the launch of God of War Laufey by three months to May 2027.

Sony is grappling with procurement challenges as the cost of memory chips has risen sharply due to the AI boom.

"I don't get the sense that Sony has much desire to aggressively sell hardware ... the benefits Sony gets from royalties will be enormous," said Toyo Securities' Yasuda.