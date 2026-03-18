As wildfires rise globally, one Japanese city shows how to adapt

HAKODATE, Japan: Fire outbreaks have intensified across the world over the past year, leaving destruction in their wake.

The United Nations estimates that wildfires burned through 390 million hectares worldwide in 2025 – a total area almost the size of the European Union.

Japan, too, has faced its share of fire disasters. Prolonged extreme dry weather has fuelled blazes in both cities and forests. In January, a wildfire in Yamanashi Prefecture scorched nearly 400ha of land and took over a month to bring under control.

Amid these growing risks, one Japanese city has spent more than a century learning how to adapt.