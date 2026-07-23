Tokyo reports most heat-related hospitalisations since 2010, one dead

TOKYO: Tokyo recorded on Wednesday (Jul 22) the most daily heat-related hospitalisations since 2010, emergency services said as Japan sweltered in a severe heatwave, with one person dead and four in a critical condition.

The Tokyo Fire Department said 453 people were taken to hospital on Wednesday, the highest daily count since records began in 2010.

The number of times emergency services were deployed that day also hit a 63-year high.

"We are urging people to stay hydrated and use air conditioners," a fire brigade spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

"It seems like the number (of patients) rose as the temperature rose. It seems like yesterday (Wednesday) and the day before yesterday, we really saw notable increases," the spokesman said.

He said that one person had died, with four others in a critical condition and 18 in a serious state in Tokyo prefecture - home to around 14 million people.

In the entire central region of Aichi, which includes Nagoya, 116 people were taken to hospital on Wednesday for heat-related conditions, officials said.

The same day, four locations - one in the Mie region, two in Gifu and one in Shizuoka - saw temperatures above 40°C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).