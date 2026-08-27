Heavy rain and flooding in north-central Japan strands people and vehicles

TOKYO: Torrential rain struck Japan’s north-central prefectures of Ishikawa and Toyama on Thursday (Aug 27), triggering flooding and landslides, closing roads and stranding people in flooded homes and vehicles.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Level 5 heavy rain warning for parts of Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, urging residents in affected areas to take precautionary measures against possible flooding and landslides.

The agency predicted up to 20 centimetres (7.8 inches) of rain in the Kaga and Noto areas through Friday morning. The two prefectures advised more than 380,000 people to take shelter on safer grounds.

Footage on NHK public television showed several stranded residents in Himi city in Toyama prefecture being rescued on a rubber boat by relief workers who waded through knee-high waters. A number of vehicles that had stalled on flooded roads were abandoned.

In neighbouring Ishikawa prefecture, west of Toyama, 270 homes in three municipalities were flooded, though officials said there were no injuries reported. Heavy rain also triggered landslides and closed roads in Ishikawa.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said several rivers overflowed in the two prefectures, flooding many homes without reported injuries.

The severe weather caused power outages at more than 1,000 homes in Toyama and Ishikawa, according to the Hokuriku Electric Power Co.

Heavy rain and widespread flooding earlier this month in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, left 13 people dead.