Heavy rain soaks eastern Japan, prompting highest-level warning

CHIBA, Japan: Torrential rain pummelled eastern Japan on Thursday (Aug 13), triggering landslides and power outages, and prompting the weather authority to issue its highest-level heavy rain warning for the region for the first time.

Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed cars submerged in floodwaters in a residential area in the city of Kashiwa, Chiba region.

"This is shaping up to be an unprecedented level of heavy rain," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference.

In areas hit by the localised rainfall, "lives may be in imminent danger. Please secure your safety immediately", the official said.

More than 100,000 households, mostly in Chiba, but also in the Ibaraki and Saitama regions, were urged to evacuate, according to the disaster management agency.

Hundreds of people were left stranded in Chiba station due to suspended train services, an AFP journalist saw.