Japan puts the heat on suspected ice cream cartel

TOKYO: Summer is coming, a boom time for ice cream makers, but Japanese authorities have raided six major firms on suspicion of colluding to raise prices.

Among the country's biggest ice cream firms, the six "are suspected of colluding" to hike prices, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Company officials are thought to have sent emails or met up for years to coordinate the timing and size of hikes, the unnamed source said.

Officials from the the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) searched the head offices of Meiji, Morinaga Milk Industry, Lotte, Ezaki Glico, Morinaga & Co, and Akagi Nyugyo on Tuesday, according to company officials and the source.

Since around 2022, the ice cream companies have raised retail prices every year at around the same time, local media reported.