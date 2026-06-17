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Japan puts the heat on suspected ice cream cartel
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East Asia

Japan puts the heat on suspected ice cream cartel

Several ice-cream companies are being investigated following record sales during Japan's hottest summers, and after years of near-simultaneous price hikes across the industry.

Japan puts the heat on suspected ice cream cartel

Ice cream from a convenience store in Tokyo on Jun 17, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

17 Jun 2026 03:17PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 03:30PM)
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TOKYO: Summer is coming, a boom time for ice cream makers, but Japanese authorities have raided six major firms on suspicion of colluding to raise prices.

Among the country's biggest ice cream firms, the six "are suspected of colluding" to hike prices, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Wednesday (Jun 17).

Company officials are thought to have sent emails or met up for years to coordinate the timing and size of hikes, the unnamed source said.

Officials from the the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) searched the head offices of Meiji, Morinaga Milk Industry, Lotte, Ezaki Glico, Morinaga & Co, and Akagi Nyugyo on Tuesday, according to company officials and the source.

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Since around 2022, the ice cream companies have raised retail prices every year at around the same time, local media reported.

Ice cream at a convenience store in Tokyo on Jun 17, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

The JFTC is also investigating whether the companies took advantage of inflation to raise prices beyond what was justified by a spike in raw ingredient costs, according to Kyodo News.

Five of the companies issued statements on Tuesday or on Wednesday saying their offices had been raided by the JFTC and that they "would cooperate with the investigation".

Natsuyo Suzuki of Akagi Nyugo also confirmed to AFP that the firm would work with investigators following an "on-site inspection".

If the JFTC concludes that there was a cartel, the antitrust watchdog will order the firms to improve their business practices and pay a fine.

In the fiscal year ending in March, ice cream sales in Japan hit a record high of more than 660 billion yen, according to the Japan Ice Cream Association, as the country sweltered through its hottest summer since records began in 1989. 

Source: AFP/nh

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