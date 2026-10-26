Japan indicts US Marine on murder charge in Okinawa

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors have indicted a US Marine on suspicion of murdering a woman on Okinawa, a court spokesman told AFP on Monday (Oct 26), in a case that prompted public outrage.

The alleged killing of the 39-year-old Japanese woman caused Japan's premier to slam the "heinous crime" and reignited controversy over the heavy US military presence on the southern island.

"The case was indicted on Oct 25," said the spokesman for the court in Naha, confirming media reports that the suspect had been indicted on charges of murder and robbery.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that, according to the indictment document, the 20-year-old suspect allegedly strangled the woman from Naha in a hotel with a telephone cord on Oct 3.

He is also accused of stealing a backpack containing the woman's wallet and other belongings, the newspaper said.

The Marine denied the allegations at the time of his arrest but has now made statements that imply some involvement in the case, the Yomiuri and other media said, citing investigative sources.