Japan had hottest June on record: Weather agency

TOKYO: Japan experienced its hottest June on record, the weather agency said on Tuesday (Jul 1), as climate change prompts sweltering heat waves across the globe.

"Japan's monthly average temperature in June was the highest for the month since statistics began in 1898," said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

With strong high-pressure systems in June staying in the region, the average monthly temperature was 2.34 degrees Celsius higher than the standard value, the agency said.

The coastal water temperature near Japan also measured 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than usual, tying with June 2024 for the highest since data collection began in 1982, the agency said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The body also had a further warning that is becoming routine for Japanese residents: "The next month is expected to continue to bring severe heat throughout the country."

The announcement came as scientists say human-induced climate change is making heatwave events more intense, frequent and widespread.