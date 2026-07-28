Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu region: JMA

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 and depth of 10km struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday (Jul 28), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The tremor at 4.27pm (3.27pm, Singapore time) on the island of Kyushu also measured at the highest possible level seven on Japan's own Shindo scale of shaking, the agency said.

A tsunami warning for a wave measuring 1m that could arrive at around 5pm (4pm, Singapore time) was issued after the earthquake, the JMA said.

Broadcaster NHK said that waves of up to that level may already have been recorded.

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, all on Japan's southern Kyushu island.

Kyushu Electric Power said there were no reports of irregularities at its Sendai and Genkai nuclear power stations after the earthquake.

Train operator JR Kyushu said that it has suspended services, including its high-speed Shinkansen trains following the quake.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring at least every five minutes.

Located along the Ring of Fire of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.