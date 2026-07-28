Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Japan's Kyushu region: JMA

TOKYO: Japan issued a tsunami alert after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the country's southwest on Tuesday (Jul 28), knocking out power to thousands of households.

The tremor at 4.27pm (3.27pm, Singapore time) on the island of Kyushu also measured at the highest possible level seven on Japan's own Shindo scale of shaking, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The tsunami could measure up to 1m, the agency said.

Broadcaster NHK said that waves of up to that level may already have been recorded.

No immediate abnormalities were recorded at nuclear power plants, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said.

About 45,000 households and facilities have no power in the Kumamoto region, according to local utility Kyushu Electric Power.

The firm added that three nuclear reactors operating at the time in the region were continuing their normal operations.

Around half an hour after the quake, a local NHK staffer wearing a helmet reported live on air that the shaking was continuing, with the newsroom shaking so violently it was difficult to remain standing.

"Shaking is continuing as I speak. Including myself, there may be some people who feel their hearts racing," he said.

"When the quake struck, the shaking was so big that I could not stand up. Please be aware of possibility that shaking might continue after this."