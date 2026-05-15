Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Friday, the country's weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at 8.22pm (7.22pm, Singapore time) in Pacific waters off northern Miyagi prefecture and at a depth of 50km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The tremor comes after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit near the northern region in April, which prompted a tsunami alert at the time.