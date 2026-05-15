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East Asia

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
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East Asia

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture at a depth of 50km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

A former wedding ceremony hall, "Takano Kaikan," front, ruined by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami is seen in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, on Mar 6, 2021. (File photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)

15 May 2026 07:38PM (Updated: 15 May 2026 08:38PM)
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TOKYO: A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Friday, the country's weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit at 8.22pm (7.22pm, Singapore time) in Pacific waters off northern Miyagi prefecture and at a depth of 50km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

The tremor comes after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit near the northern region in April, which prompted a tsunami alert at the time.

Source: Agencies/rk

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