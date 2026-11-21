HANYU, Japan: Tens of thousands of mascot fans gathered in a city near Tokyo on Saturday (Nov 21) to meet and greet more than 200 life-size cuddly characters that promote local towns and businesses.

In the land of Hello Kitty and Pokemon, mascots are used to promote everything from prison to railways to private businesses, and popular ones gain full-on celebrity status.

"This is the first time I've ever come to an event like this, so I'm kind of excited," Yuriko Okamori, 51, told AFP at the annual meetup event.

The mascot meetup has been held in the city of Hanyu since 2010 and nearly 220 mascots were invited to join this year, according to organisers.