Unexplained minor blast at Japanese regional airport
Unexplained minor blast at Japanese regional airport

Japan's Miyazaki Airport. (Image: Google Street View)

02 Oct 2024 10:25AM
TOKYO: A regional airport in Japan cancelled all flights on Wednesday (Oct 2) after a minor unexplained explosion that was seen in footage on local media.

There were no reports of injuries from the incident at Miyazaki Airport on the southern island of Kyushu.

The blast appeared to have happened at least 100m away from the terminal building.

An airport official gave no further details, telling AFP only that part of a taxiway had caved in and that flights were cancelled until evening.

The official, Takehiro Maeda, said that police and the fire department were investigating.

Source: AFP/rl

