Snow forecast next week on Mount Fuji, at last

FUJIKAWAGUCHI: Japan's Mount Fuji, snowless for the longest time since records began 130 years ago, is expected to finally get its famous white cap back next week, a local forecaster said on Thursday (Oct 31).

Snow on average begins forming on Japan's highest mountain on Oct 2 and the latest it had been detected before this year was in 1955 and 2016, when it fell on Oct 26.

"Rain is likely to fall temporarily near Mount Fuji on Nov 6," forecasting website tenki.jp, run by the Japan Weather Association, said on Thursday.

"Cold air will move in and change from rain to snow near the summit," it said. "The weather will gradually clear up, and the first snow on the mountain may be observed on the morning of the 7th."

Another company Weather News also said Wednesday that "the first snowfall is likely to be pushed back to November".

At Lake Kawaguchi, a favourite viewing spot for the volcano, French visitor Hugo Koide told AFP it was "quite shocking to see at this time of year there's no snow".