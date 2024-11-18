Japan eyes Chinese tram for Mount Fuji

TOKYO: Japan has scrapped plans to build a light railway part-way up Mount Fuji and is instead considering a Chinese-made cross between a bus and a tram, a local governor said on Monday (Nov 18).

Authorities are now considering a hydrogen-powered transport system developed by China's state-owned railway company CRRC, as well as alternatives from Japanese firms.

The Chinese Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) resembles a tram with its different sections but has more in common with a bus, running on rubber tyres and on a road instead of rails.

The "Fuji Tram" option would reduce construction cost significantly while still allowing the authorities to control overcrowding during summer and reduce CO2 emissions, Yamanashi governor Kotaro Nagasaki told a press conference, as he unveiled the project.

"While paying due respect to the leading company, my wish is for Japanese firms to take up this project and it would be even better if their production base would be located in Yamanashi," he said.