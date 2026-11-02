Japan launches new national agency to deal with disasters

TOKYO: Japan on Monday (Nov 2) launched a new national agency focused on disaster management with the goal of making the country better prepared if there's a megaquake along the Pacific coast or in Tokyo, or an eruption of Mount Fuji.

More than 350 workers at the National Disaster Management Agency will oversee preparedness, emergency response and reconstruction efforts.

The agency is not being created in anticipation of any specific calamity, but rather is meant to fill a gap amid worries about whether the nation is prepared for a crisis along the lines of the 2011 quake and tsunami in northern Japan, which killed nearly 20,000 people, and the subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Japan, which is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", is one of the most disaster-prone places on earth, but it has never had an agency dedicated to dealing with disasters.

“As the command centre of disaster response, we will do everything to strengthen our preparedness to protect people's lives and properties ... and aim to become the world's most prepared,” Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono said.

Hosono will manage the agency headed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

THE AGENCY URGES PREPAREDNESS REVIEW NATIONWIDE

Hosono on Monday issued “emergency requests” for both municipalities and Japanese citizens to check the quake resistance of their homes, make sure their furniture is safely anchored, evaluate their evacuation procedures and stock up on water and portable toilets for at least three days.

“Please think about it for yourself and take action,” he said.