Japan nuclear reactor near Fukushima to restart

TOKYO: A Japanese nuclear reactor with an upgraded anti-tsunami wall was set to restart on Tuesday (Oct 29) in a region near the crippled Fukushima plant, according to its operator.

Japan shut down all of its 54 reactors after the 2011 Fukushima disaster but has since brought 12 of 33 still operable units online – although none in eastern and northern regions.

Unit number two at the Onagawa plant in the northeastern Miyagi region, next to Fukushima prefecture, was to become the 13th on Tuesday, according to Tohoku Electric Power Company.

Japan has been turning back to nuclear power in order to cut emissions, reduce expensive imports of fossil fuels and meet energy demand for data centres for artificial intelligence (AI).

"Nuclear power, along with renewable energy, is an important decarbonised power source, and our policy is to make maximum use of it on condition that safety is ensured," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Tuesday.