East Asia

Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
US miliary personnel are pictured walking down a street in Okinawa City, Okinawa prefecture late on Apr 18, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Hiroaki Yamashiro)

09 Jun 2025 12:30PM
TOKYO: An explosion occurred at a Japanese military facility inside a United States air base in Okinawa, officials told AFP, with local media reporting non-life-threatening injuries.

A defence ministry spokesman said they had received reports of an explosion at the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) facility inside Kadena Air Base in the southern Japanese region.

Jiji Press and other local media said four injuries had been reported but none were life-threatening.

Public broadcaster NHK said, citing unnamed defence ministry sources, that the explosion may have occurred at a temporary storage site for unexploded bombs, with officials trying to confirm the situation.

"We've heard there was an explosion at the SDF facility and also heard there were injuries but we don't have further details," Yuta Matsuda, a local official of Yomitan village in Okinawa, told AFP.

Source: AFP/dc

