Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

TOKYO: A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious US military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.

In a landslide victory following Sunday's (Sep 13) vote, Genta Koja beat incumbent Denny Tamaki, who has long pushed for a major US military base to be moved out of Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture.

Koja, 42, accepts a central government plan to keep the US Marine Corps' Futenma air base on Okinawa's main island, but move it to a less populated location.

His campaign focused on economic messages, pledging to double Okinawa's average income, the local government budget for childcare, and spending by tourists on the island, which has long been less prosperous than the rest of the country.

He pledged on Monday to "make progress on livelihood issues, the economy and childcare assistance" by listening to views of all Okinawan residents.

Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo that she would "do my utmost to coordinate efforts with the new governor to strengthen the Okinawan economy".

"As for other subjects, I will address those after hearing from the new governor," she said.