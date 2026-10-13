Japan, US review troops' off-duty rules after Okinawa killing

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday (Oct 13) that officials were reviewing the off-base code of conduct for US troops in Japan following the alleged killing of an Okinawan woman by a US Marine.

Crimes including rapes, assaults, hit-and-runs and drunk driving by US military personnel have long triggered protests on the southern Japanese island, which has for years urged other regions in the country to share the burden of hosting US troops.

"We plan to hold discussions including whether the existing rules are effectively functioning," Motegi said, adding that "matters such as patrols and curfew management" would be under review in talks with the United States.

The high-level bilateral consultations will examine off-duty conduct and the "liberty" policy governing off-base private activities of US military personnel, he said.

The existing policy, updated in 2024 following a string of sexual assaults by US military personnel in Okinawa, includes a ban on US military personnel drinking in public off base between 1am and 5am or going to bars during those hours.

Japanese police arrested a US Marine stationed on Okinawa last week on suspicion of killing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in the capital Naha.

The US military enacted a two-day operational pause after the Marine's arrest to reinforce discipline and standards, followed by a month-long curfew from midnight.