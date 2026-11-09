Okinawa governor calls for review of US forces pact after murder of Japanese woman

TOKYO: The governor of Okinawa said on Monday (Nov 9) he would request a review of a pact seen as giving the US military preferential treatment in Japan, following a murder allegedly committed by an American Marine.

Prosecutors indicted the Marine last month on suspicion of murdering a 39-year-old Japanese woman at an Okinawa hotel, in a case that triggered outrage and reignited controversy over the US military presence on the southern island.

The United States has about 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, and crimes committed by its personnel have been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

"I'll call for a fundamental review of the SOFA," said Okinawa governor Genta Koja, referring to the 1960 Japan-US Status of Forces Agreement which critics say has rendered US military bases virtually extraterritorial and immune to Japan's domestic laws.

Under the accord, US military authorities have the primary right to investigate and punish service members in Japan when they are on official duty.

Critics say this arrangement has sometimes blocked indictments by Japanese investigators, while the extraterritoriality of the US bases has deterred Japanese authorities from probing suspected soil pollution around them.