Japan opposition parties CDP, Komeito to form new 'centrist' political party

TOKYO: Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito have agreed to form a new political party, their leaders said on Thursday (Jan 15), in an attempt to present a united front against a ruling camp that they see as too right-leaning.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi conveyed to ruling party executives her plans to dissolve parliament next week and call a snap election to capitalise on her high support rate. Takaichi is considering Feb 8 for the vote, sources have said.

"The Takaichi administration was formed after last year's leadership race, and policies have generally leaned to the right," CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda told reporters. "This is an opportunity to place the centrist camp right at the heart of politics."

Komeito ended its 26-year partnership with Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in October over what it viewed as the long-ruling party's failure to respond to a political funding scandal.

The LDP subsequently formed a coalition government with the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, paving the way for Takaichi to become the country's first female prime minister.

Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito said the new party would initially be led jointly by Noda and himself.

Lower house lawmakers from the two parties would leave their respective parties and join the yet-to-be-named party, the party leaders said. CDP's Noda said he would also call on lawmakers from other parties to join.

In the 465-seat lower chamber, the LDP and Ishin hold a combined 233 seats, just enough for a simple majority. The CDPJ and Komeito have a combined 172 seats.

A recent poll by public broadcaster NHK showed Takaichi had the backing of 62 per cent of voters, and a decisive victory would strengthen her hand within the LDP and reduce her reliance on smaller parties to pass key legislation.

Even with a lower house majority, Takaichi would have to govern with a minority in the upper house, which she cannot dissolve. Voters elect half of its members every three years and the next election is not due until 2028.

Saito said CDP's and Komeito's upper house lawmakers would aim to also join the new party before their next elections.