Japan in limbo as opposition in talks to oust ruling party

TOKYO: Japan's top opposition parties were set to hold high-stakes discussions on Tuesday (Oct 14), aiming to find a unified candidate for prime minister and oust the ruling party from power.

The talks come after the ruling coalition collapsed last week, putting in peril Sanae Takaichi's bid to become the country's first woman premier.

Japan was in political limbo over whether the opposition bloc will unite after junior partner Komeito quit its 26-year alliance with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

A union would give the opposition group enough votes to name a prime minister and block Takaichi, who was elected as LDP president just over a week ago but needs lawmakers' approval to become premier.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Yuichiro Tamaki, president of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) - the third-largest opposition group in the lower house - said the secretaries general of three main opposition parties will meet Tuesday evening to explore a possible union.

However, he cautioned that their policies diverge significantly in crucial areas, including national defence and the use of nuclear energy.