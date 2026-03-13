Logo
Logo

East Asia

A giant steel pipe's mysterious overnight growth spurt baffles Osaka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

A giant steel pipe's mysterious overnight growth spurt baffles Osaka

A giant steel pipe's mysterious overnight growth spurt baffles Osaka

The suddenly emerged above ground at a sewer construction site in Osaka, western Japan on Mar 11, 2026. (Photo: AP/Kyodo News/Yukie Nishizawa)

13 Mar 2026 11:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: A giant, underground pipe rose more than 10m out of a construction site in a busy area of the Japanese city of Osaka, nearly reaching an elevated road overnight, unseen by any witnesses.

The steel pipe's unexpected growth spurt was reported to police early Wednesday (Mar 11) by a pedestrian who saw broken pieces of asphalt falling from the cylinder, baffling people passing by and causing traffic congestion.

One office worker who passed by the site told NHK public television that he could not understand how it happened. Another man who works nearby said he first wondered if a new road support might have been built overnight.

The pipe, with a diameter of 3.5m, towered as high as 13m at one point, according to the Osaka construction department.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The pipe's unexpected elevation from the ground occurred at a sewer construction site where workers had been connecting an existing sewer line with a channel designed to hold excess rainwater to prevent flooding.

The pipe was being used as a retaining structure to keep the surrounding soil from collapsing during the operation, officials said. A short time earlier, workers had drained water from the pipe, which may have caused the empty apparatus to float, they said.

By Thursday it had been lowered back to just several feet above the ground after firefighters cut a hole on the side and injected water to push it back into the ground.

City officials said they plan to cut the last 1.6m of the pipe that remain visible, an operation that would cause a road closure for several more days.

Source: AP/zl

Related Topics

Japan Osaka
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement