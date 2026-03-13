A giant steel pipe's mysterious overnight growth spurt baffles Osaka

TOKYO: A giant, underground pipe rose more than 10m out of a construction site in a busy area of the Japanese city of Osaka, nearly reaching an elevated road overnight, unseen by any witnesses.

The steel pipe's unexpected growth spurt was reported to police early Wednesday (Mar 11) by a pedestrian who saw broken pieces of asphalt falling from the cylinder, baffling people passing by and causing traffic congestion.

One office worker who passed by the site told NHK public television that he could not understand how it happened. Another man who works nearby said he first wondered if a new road support might have been built overnight.

The pipe, with a diameter of 3.5m, towered as high as 13m at one point, according to the Osaka construction department.