Japan PM to face tough upper house election on Jul 20

TOKYO: Japan will hold an upper house election on Jul 20, the government said on Tuesday (Jun 24), with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba battling low approval ratings driven partly by public frustration over inflation.

Ishiba, 68, has been head of a minority government since October, when he led the ruling coalition to its worst general election result in 15 years.

Voters in Tokyo on Sunday also knocked his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from its position as the largest group in the city assembly, in a local election seen as a bellwether for the upcoming national vote.

The LDP has led Japan almost continuously since 1955, and observers see the country's opposition parties as too divided to mount a credible challenge to its power.

But the election for parliament's upper house, required by law to take place following the most recent lawmakers' session, could still be tough for Ishiba.

"We must respond properly to high prices, and create a Japan where people can live with peace of mind," the prime minister told reporters on Monday evening.

"We are determined to sincerely appeal to the Japanese people so they feel tomorrow will be better than today."